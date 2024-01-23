Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers draw match

Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers played out a goalless draw in the English Premier League at Amex Stadium in Brighton yesterday.

Brighton and Hove Albion’s best chance came in the 11th minute when Facundo Buonanotte met a corner at the back post but his header was cleared off the line by Tommy Doyle.

Brighton and Hove Albion also struck the woodwork when Wolverhampton Wanderers’ captain, Max Kilman deflected Jack Hinshelwood’s cross on to his own post after 54 minutes.

A point helped Brighton and Hove Albion move above Manchester United into 7th, while Wolverhampton Wanderers extended their unbeaten league run to four matches, and are 11th.