Brighton and Hove Albion beats Tottenham Hotspur

A superb display enabled Brighton and Hove Albion to overcome Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in the English Premier League at the Amex Stadium in Brighton yesterday.

Tottenham Hotspur dominated the early possession but Brighton and Hove Albion took control when teenager, Jack Hinshelwood converted into the roof of the net after Joao Pedro was allowed to drift across the length of the 18-yard line.

Pedro doubled the lead for Brighton and Hove Albion from the penalty spot after Dejan Kulusevski pulled back Danny Welbeck in the area.

Brighton and Hove Albion continued to press, with James Milner hitting the post and Facundo Buonanotte having a goal disallowed for offside, before Richarlison also clipped the woodwork for Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur failed to have a shot on target in the first half but improved in the second period, with Richarlison twice seeing efforts ruled out for offside.

Brighton and Hove Albion made sure of the three points when Pervis Estupinan scored a brilliant 25-yard dipping effort into the top corner.

Pedro added a fourth goal when he sent goal-keeper, Guglielmo Vicario the wrong way from the penalty spot again after Evan Ferguson was bundled over in the area.

Tottenham Hotspur threatened an unlikely comeback after Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies pulled two back, but the team could not convert a string of other late chances.

The win sees Brighton and Hove Albion climb above Newcastle United into eighth, while Tottenham Hotspur stay fifth, a point behind fourth-placed, Manchester City.