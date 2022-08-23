Britain sees a record number of migrant crossings in the English Channel, according to report

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN)A total of 1,295 people arrived in the United Kingdom after crossing the English Channel by boat Monday — the highest daily total of migrants registered since records began in 2018, according to PA Media.

Twenty-seven boats made the journey, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defense. As channel crossings continued into Tuesday, around 40 people including young children were rescued and brought ashore in Dover, southern England, by the UK’s Border Force.

Border Force escorted 100 migrants back to Dover this morning after they were picked up in the English Channel

The previous daily record of migrants recorded was 1,185 on November 11, 2021, according to PA. A total of 28,526 people entered the UK in small boats in 2021 with nearly two-thirds coming from Iran, Iraq, Eritrea and Syria, according to the UK Home Office.

The English Channel, a narrow waterway between Britain and France, is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Refugees and migrants fleeing conflict, persecution and poverty in the world’s poorest or war-torn countries risk the dangerous crossing, often in dinghies unfit for the voyage and at the mercy of people smugglers, hoping to claim asylum or economic opportunities in Britain.

