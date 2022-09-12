Britain’s Joe Salisbury and America’s Rajeev Ram wins the US Open Men’s Doubles Title

 Britain’s Joe Salisbury and America’s Rajeev Ram edged a close final to become the first pair this century to retain the US Open Men’s Doubles Title.

They won 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 against Englishman, Neal Skupski and Dutchman, Wesley Koolhof.

Australians Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge were the last pair to win successive US Open Titles in 1995-96.

During the final, Salisbury donned a black armband and Skupski wore a black ribbon in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.