British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe loses court appeal

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Nazanin ‘s lawyer was called today by the Judiciary and informed that the appeal on her second case failed,” the Free Nazanin campaign wrote on its official twitter account, adding that there had been “no court hearing.”

“Sentence of 1+1 years upheld by Judge Babai, Court 54. No summons date yet for prison,” the campaign wrote.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was handed a second jail sentence and travel ban on charges of spreading propaganda against the regime at the end of April. She had been first detained at a Tehran airport in April 2016 following a vacation to see her family with her daughter.

She was accused of working with organizations allegedly attempting to overthrow the Iranian regime and was later convicted and sentenced to five years in jail.

