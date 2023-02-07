Brittons Hill FC winning run in BFA Premier League continues Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Brittons Hill FC are enjoying the early days of the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Premier League.

Last Sunday at the BFA Wildey Turf, the Valery lads claimed their third successive victory in the competition with a very calculated 2-0 result against the University of the Wes Indies (UWI) Blackbirds.

In the opening match of the evening, the Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) scored a late goal to hand Scotty’s Car Rental St Andrew Lions their second defeat in three matches; 1-0.

The soldiers moved onto six points when substitute Lamar Wiggins converted in the 91st minute.

The Barbados Defense Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) Raheim Sargeant provided the assist for his team’s lone goal versus St Andrew Lions

After a commanding 3-1 win versus BDFSP on Thursday, Brittons Hill returned three days later to produce a similar performance against the Blackbirds.

The Blackbirds were reduced to ten men in the 20th minute, when goalkeeper Shaquan Phillips was given marching orders by referee Jermain Newsam for a reckless foul outside of the penalty area.

Despite having a numerical advantage, Brittons Hill FC were patient and meticulous in their approach and were rewarded in the 63rd minute when their leading goal scorer Corey “Rabbits” Hoyte scored his third goal of the season.

Former UWI playmaker Rommel Bynoe secured all of the points for Brittons Hill with an easy, close-range finish in the 82nd minute.

Brittons are now joint leaders of the League, as they sit on nine points from three matches along with Weymouth Wales.

