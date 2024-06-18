Building Material Distribution Program in SVG to continue once funding is approved

The Building Material Distribution Program will continue here in SVG, once the funds to purchase the materials are approved.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as he provided an update on the Program on NBC Radio on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said the materials will be sourced locally and from Jamaican distributor Tank Weld Metals.

The Prime Minister is urging persons who are applying for building materials to be reasonable, as they are primarily for people affected by the La Soufriere volcanic eruptions

