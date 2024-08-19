Buildings in Southern Grenadines able to receive power by end of week

By the end of this week, buildings on the Grenadine islands that are able to receive power on power from St Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC).

That’s according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, who was at the time speaking on the Round Table Talk on VC3.

The Prime Minister said that by the by the end of the week, houses which are ready to receive power will be energized.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/ELEC.mp3

The Prime Minister also provided an update regarding electricity on Union Island.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/ELEC-1.mp3