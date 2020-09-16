Next Post

‘Beast’ of a man jailed for ‘Stone Age’ beating of girlfriend

Tue Sep 15 , 2020
A Campden Park man, who said he was 43 years old but was unsure of his date of birth, has been jailed for three years for beating his 23-year-old girlfriend in a “Stone Age” attack. Simeon Matthews…

You May Like

Next Post

‘Beast’ of a man jailed for ‘Stone Age’ beating of girlfriend

Tue Sep 15 , 2020
A Campden Park man, who said he was 43 years old but was unsure of his date of birth, has been jailed for three years for beating his 23-year-old girlfriend in a “Stone Age” attack. Simeon Matthews…

You May Like