Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore detained in ‘safe place’ after ‘attempted coup d’?tat’

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso (CNN)The President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabor?, is being detained in a “safe place” following an attempted coup d’?tat in the West African country, two mutinous soldiers told a journalist working for CNN on Monday.

Kabor?’s location remains unknown; on Monday afternoon, a message was posted from his Twitter account asking those involved in the insurrection to lower their arms.

“Our nation is going through difficult times,” the tweet said. “We must in this precise moment, preserve our democratic achievements. I invite those who took arms to lower them in the superior interest of the nation. It is through dialogue and listening that we must resolve our contradictions.”

Kabor? has not been seen in public since fighting broke out around the presidential palace in the capital, Ouagadougou, on Sunday, according to the journalist working for CNN.

Gunshots were reported in that area of the capital and helicopters were also heard overhead, according to the journalist.

Read More