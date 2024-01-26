Businesses selected for the SUSGREN small grant program will receive training

Businesses selected for the Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) Small Grants program will have training in the areas of Customer Service, Marketing and Finance.

SUSGREN is a trans-boundary Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which operates between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, and focusses on issues of marine protection, conservation and stewardship of the environment.

Program Manager at the Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated, Kristy Shortte told NBC News the Small Grants program is solely for five businesses on Union Island to alleviate unemployment on the island.

Shortte said the Grants are each valued at five thousand Eastern Caribbean Dollars.

Shortte also explained how the funds will be used to enhance the five businesses.

