Businessman ‘determined to follow right path’ gunned down in Portland Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 56-year-old businessman who was reportedly working towards improving his life after a recent run-in with the law, was shot and killed in Snow Hill, Portland on Saturday.

Courtney Alexander Clarke, otherwise called ‘Frank’, is the 12th person to be killed in the north-eastern parish this year.

Police reports are that about 1am, Clarke was closing his corner shop in his Snow Hill community, when he was approached by gunmen and shot several times.

He was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sources familiar with the deceased said he recently started his business and was determined to continue on the “right path” following a criminal conviction.

However, that dream was dashed on Saturday morning.

The Portland police are probing the development.

NewsAmericasNow.com