Busta Rhymes Says His 11th Album Is Done And Thanks Dr. Dre, DJ Kay Slay

In some exciting news for hip-hop fans, veteran rapper Busta Rhymes’ 11th studio album is done. The New York rap legend made the announcement via Instagram in the wee hours of this morning, January 11. He also showered praise and encouragement on his friend and frequent collaborator DJ Kay Slay.

“New Album Done @djkayslay you on my mind while I’m recording King. Keep Fighting!! We need you and we got too much sh*t left to do.. Thank you @khrysis_ #SOULCOUNCIL,” he posted.

The special message came as seeks to help DJ Kay Slay get through a difficult period as he’s reportedly battling the COVID-19 virus. He is fighting on, according to his brother.

Busta’s post didn’t come without a little snippet of what’s to come, and he played some new music which was produced by Khrysis. He also gave a big shout-out to Dr. Dre, and DJ Kay Slay in his lyrics.

Busta Rhymes is well known in the industry, and it will come as little surprise if there are a host of big-name features on this album. On his last one, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which came in 2020, Kendrick Lamar, Q-Tip, Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, Rakim, Ol’ Dirty Bastard are just a few of the artists who copped a feature.

Busta Rhymes work ethic is also well-known, and he’s already stated that he spends just about every day of his life in the studio. At this stage of his career, it’s all about giving back to the fans who’ve helped him enjoy a successful career over the years.

He’s also previously stated that he has given his life to making music and his daily routine now incorporates daily studio sessions. The “I Know What You Want” rapper has also said he has no intention of ever giving up music to do anything else.

Fans are eager to hear what he’s cooked up, as the post has already been viewed over 200,000 times since he posted it.

In a Vulture interview last year, Busta Rhymes spoke about making great music and being patient, something he credited Dr. Dre for.

“This album [Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God] ended up becoming as great as it is because I learned how to appreciate the significance of being patient,” Busta said. “And I attribute that wholeheartedly to my experience at Aftermath with the good Dr. Dre. [Working with] Dre was the first time it ever took me three years to complete an album; I’d been putting out an album every year [between 1996 and 1999].”

“Before I got with Dre, I had a system going of how to look forward to securing my revenue every year and [knowing] what my tax returns was going to look like every year. I was able to move and shake on my own accord. Having to do it differently taught me a lot, not just professionally, but personally as well”