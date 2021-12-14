Butchers advised to properly store meat before selling – NBC SVG

Butchers and other persons who would be selling meat this Christmas, are being advised to ensure that these products are stored properly before being offered to the public.

The advice has come from Chief Environmental Health Officer, Nerri James, who said officers from the Department will be very vigilant this season to ensure that there is compliance with all health standards.

Mr. James said meat can decompose very easily so it should be sold as soon as possible after the animal is killed and kept chilled.

Mr. James said persons should discontinue the practice of presenting meat for sale in the open air, exposed to the elements. He said meat should be parceled out in bags where customers can see, and should be chilled.