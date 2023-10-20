Byron Messia Working On New Music With Lil Baby and Fabolous

Byron Messia continues to make inroads into the hip hop world following his meteoric rise in music this year.

The Kittitian-Jamaican artist currently has one of the biggest songs in dancehall, “Talibans,” which has garnered 53 million views on YouTube. The song also attracted mainstream artists like Burna Boy and Chris Brown, who released their own version of the song.

Now, it seems like Lil Baby and Fabolous have also taken notice of Byron Messia. The dancehall star shared a clip of himself and the New York legend on his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 19, listening to some unreleased music. He also shared a photo of himself with Fab in the studio with the caption, “De Song Bad Nf lol.”

Byron Messia recently shared another clip of himself in the club with Lil Baby. He captioned the short video, “stay tuned,” making sure to leave room for assumptions. Fans have been reacting to his potential big collaborations with the two rappers. The deejay also previously shared photos with Rod Wave and Meek Mill, hinting at collabs.

“Can’t wait for these songs to drop Byron Messia coming for everything and leaving the rest of the pack in the dust man big artist make big song,” one of his fans wrote. Another fan added, “The thing turn up loud Teejay can’t compete with this Talibans too big.”

Messia recently made headlines for his lyrical feud with Jamaican dancehall artist Teejay, who has since claimed victory. Their beef was triggered by a crude comment the “Most Hated” artist shared on his close friend’s group on Instagram Story. Seems one of his close friends took a screenshot of the statement and shared it on social media. It quickly went viral and caught the attention of Teejay and the promoters of Reggae Sumfest, to whom his comments were also directed.

Sources told Urban Islandz beforehand that Teejay was ready for an all-out lyrical war with Byron Messia. A day later, the Montego Bay native released his diss track “Warning.” Messia responded a few days later with “Collision.” It didn’t take long before Teejay fired back with “Unwanted,” in which he also takes aim at Byron’s mentor, Prince Swanny.

Byron Messia never responded to “Unwanted,” resulting in Teejay claiming victory in their feud. Instead, he turned his attention to making connections and continuing to grow his career.