Cabinet approved a risk management mechanism before the commencement of exports of livestock – NBC SVG

The Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines approved a risk management mechanism before it commenced the export of livestock to Grenada.

That’s according to Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, who made the disclosure as he responded to a question in Parliament last week, from Opposition Senator Israel Bruce, in relation to the shipment and sale of live animals to Grenada.

Minister Caesar said the risk management mechanism is intended to ensure that the export of live animals did not negatively impact this country’s National Food security.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry of Agriculture is continuing to encourage local Farmers to increase their production and to put the necessary framework in place to assist in this regard.

He said the Ministry is also seeking a private sector partnership to help to develop the local livestock industry.

