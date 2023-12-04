Cabinet approves increase in Public Assistance Programme

The Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has approved an increase of five EC dollars for recipients of the Government’s Public Assistance Programme.

Acting Prime Minister, Hon. Montgomery Daniel made the announcement at a media briefing last week, to announce the switch from cash payments to the reloadable ATM cards payments by the Ministry of National Mobilization.

He said this new payment method will reduce the operating expenses for the Government.

Minister Daniel said the Government is offering a safer way for the beneficiaries to receive their monies on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Mobilization, Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster says more than four thousand beneficiaries have already been assessed for the program.

Cards are being distributed today at the Colonarie Learning Resource Centre; the Sandy Bay Anglican Church; Owia Police Station and the Fancy health Centre.

Tomorrow, distribution will be done at the Victoria Park; the Questelles Learning Resouirce Centre and the Vermont Community Centre.

Photo credit: MNI Alive