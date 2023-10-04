Cabinet approves policies and concessions for Taxi Operators

Cabinet has given approval for policies and concessions for Taxi Operators in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves on NBC’s Face to Face Program this morning.

The Prime Minister said the decision was made as a result of a memorandum presented by the Ministry of Tourism.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/TAXI-CONCESSIONS1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves also outlined the policy objectives of the program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/TAXI-CONCESSIONS2.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel