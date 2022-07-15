Call made for Young Professionals to assist in SVG’s growth and development

A call has been made for young professionals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to assist with the Growth and Development of the Country

The call was made by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Saboto Caesar while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program yesterday.

He said young professionals must go beyond the books and apply the knowledge gained at the university level within the local context.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CAESAR-YOUTH-CALL.mp3

Minister Caesar said the Ministry of Agriculture welcomes suggestions from young professionals who have pursued studies in Agriculture or any other related field through its open door policy.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/SABBY-OPEN-DOOR.mp3