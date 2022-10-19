Calliaqua and Enhams clinics to be upgraded from the end of this year

Two clinics within the community of East St. George will be upgraded from the end of this year.

That is according to Member of Parliament for East St. George Camillo Gonsalves while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning.

Minister Gonsalves said the Calliaqua Clinic will be expanded and upgraded.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CALLIAQUA-CLINIC.mp3

Minister Gonsalves spoke of repair work which is also expected to be carried out on the Enhams Clinic which will be transformed into a wellness clinic.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/ENHAMS-CLINIC.mp3