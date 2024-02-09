Calliaqua records 10% decrease in murder rate for 2022 to 2023

A ten per cent decrease in the murder rate in Calliaqua was recorded for the year 2022 to 2023.

This was disclosed by Division Commander for the South Central Division David Trumpet, while providing an update on crime statistics for Calliaqua at a town Hall meeting yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CRIME-STAT.mp3

Trumpet added that there was a 56 per cent decrease in robberies, which he describes as a good undertaking.

He noted that from the statistics provided there was a decrease in many of the categories, except wounding and assault.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/CRIME-STAT1.mp3

Trumpet noted that the division is in the process of retraining and retooling of officers to make them more effective and efficient.

He said it is hoped the additional training will lead to a reduction in crime in the division as well as in the country.