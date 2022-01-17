Calvin Hope removed as Barbados Cricket Association’s Director – NBC SVG

Attorney at Law, Calvin Hope has been removed as a Barbados Cricket Association’s (BCA) Director on the Board of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

The stunning news broke following a BCA Board of Directors meeting last Thursday night.

The development has been confirmed by several sources, but BCA President, Conde Riley said he could not speak on the matter. Hope declined to comment and deferred to Riley.

It is understood that BCA Treasurer, Jason King will replace Hope as a Cricket West Indies Director.

Two weeks ago, Hope, who is the Vice President of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), criticised Cricket West Indies, President Ricky Skerritt and his administration.

Speaking on the Mason and Guest Radio Programme in Barbados on 22nd December, Hope said that Cricket West Indies President, Ricky Skerritt had failed big time, and that the decision to dismiss Head Coach, Richard Pybus on coming into office was the worse decision made by the administration. Hope added that a lot of decisions were taken without Board approval, and advised President Skerritt to stop playing politics