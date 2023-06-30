Calypso semi- finals takes place tonight

Twenty-two Calypsonians will battle for a place in the 2023 Calypso Finals, at Carnival City Victoria Park tonight.

The Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, will host the National Calypso Semi-Finals, dubbed Fantastic Friday, to signal the start of central activities for Vincy Mas 2023.

And, President of the SVG Calypsonians Association, Earl Caba Bennett said tonight’s event will feature top-class entertainment.

Mr. Bennett said the Association is encouraged by the number of young people who are showing interest in the Calypso Art-form.

This evening’s show begins at 8:00pm.

Photo credit: VincyMas