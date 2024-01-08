Camillo Gonsalves publicized during his presentation of the 2024 Estimates of Revenue of Expenditure the 2024 budget

The 2024 Budget will be presented at the Temporary Parliament Building in Glen from 4 p.m. today.

In December, during his presentation of the 2024 Estimates of Revenue of Expenditure. Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology Camillo Gonsalves announced that the 2024 budget amounted to one billion, six hundred and sixteen million, four hundred and ninety-six thousand, five hundred and fourteen dollars.

This amount represented an 11.8 per cent increase compared to the 2023 budget.

The Governor General Dame Susan Dougan will also present the Throne Speech.

The National Broadcasting Corporation will bring live coverage from 2:30.

 