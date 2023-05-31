Campden Park resident arrested and charged with multiple offenses of child pornography

A resident of Campden Park has been arrested by the Police and charged with Abduction, Indecent Assault, and two counts of Child Pornography under the Cybercrimes Act.

Police say the action was taken as a consequence of a viral video being circulated, portraying a 10-year-old student performing fellatio on a male.

According to the Police, 37-year-old Dion Baptiste, was arrested on Saturday May 27th and charged with the offences.

Baptiste appeared at the Family Court yesterday to answer the charges and pled guilty. He was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison until July 12, for sentencing.

Meanwhile, on Friday, May 26, Dario Barker, a 26-year-old conductor of Colonarie was arrested and charged with the offence of Wounding.

Barker allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 36-year-old Seaman of Mt. Grenan by stabbing him about his body with a knife in Kingstown on May 19th.

He is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.