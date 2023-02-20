Canada To Deploy Navy Ships To Haiti – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Canada has announced it will deploy two navy ships with a combined company of over 90 Royal Canadian Navy sailors to Haiti in the coming weeks.

The vessels will conduct patrols in and around Haitian waters.

The deployment comes at Haiti’s request amid escalating violence in the Caribbean nation.

A release from the office of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau noted that as a steadfast partner of Haiti, Canada would continue to support an inclusive political dialogue, lay the foundation for free and fair elections, and help Haitians restore peace and security.

Last week, Trudeau wrapped up a visit to the Bahamas, where he attended the 44th summit of leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as a special guest.

While in the Bahamas, he worked closely with leaders to help address Haiti’s political, security, and humanitarian crisis.

He also announced that Canada had imposed additional sanctions against two Haitian elites who provide financial or operational support to gangs.

Canada has pledged to continue providing support to bolster the capacity of the Haitian National Police to respond to the crisis, including by delivering three additional Haitian-purchased Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.

And During his bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Trudeau urged him to bolster a political consensus around the High Transitional Council.

Since July 2022, Canada has responded to Haiti’s deteriorating security and humanitarian crisis by providing economic, humanitarian, development, and security assistance.

Canada has also provided more than $98 million in international assistance to respond to the urgent and basic needs of the Haitian population.

