Canadian Indigenous leaders push for residential schools apology in Pope Francis meeting

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Pope Francis on Monday met Indigenous leaders and survivors of Canada residential schools who are seeking a papal apology for the harm inflicted for decades on Indigenous children.

At the Vatican, representatives for the Metis and Inuit, some of the largest Indigenous groups in Canada, urged Pope Francis to travel to their country to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential schools system.

During both hour-long meetings, the Pope intended to “listen and do space for the painful stories brought by the survivors,” the Vatican said in a statement.

The meetings come after hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered last year on the grounds of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has reported that more than 4,000 Indigenous children died either from neglect or abuse in residential schools, many of which were run by the Catholic Church.

Last year, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops apologized for its role in the residential school system and expressed “profound remorse,” but Indigenous leaders have long called for an apology from the Pope.

Read More