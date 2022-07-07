Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged at World Aquatics Championships

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged on the final night of the 2022 World Aquatics Championships, last month in Budapest.

The swimmer, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay said she remembers “celebrating my competition,” but then came a “four-to-six hour window where I can’t recall a single thing.”

She says she woke up the next morning with her team manager and doctor at her bedside.

“I’ve never felt more ashamed,” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, adding that she experienced “judgment” in the wake of the incident.

The Olympian said she suffered a rib sprain and concussion and found “a dozen bruises” on her body, which she said her friends told her that it was probably from them having to carry her while she was unconscious.

