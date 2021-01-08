Cannabis News Today – January 4, 2021

A company with licenses in Jamaica, has entered into a joint venture with rapper DJ Khaled; this company has has scored the first hemp licenses in the USVI; a discount supermarket is set to add medical marijuana too to his consumer product lineup in Good Pharm and more cannabis news from the Caribbean and globally this week.
Caribbean Travel News - January 8, 2021

Fri Jan 8 , 2021
Puerto Rico is set to reopen its beaches; Canada now is warning against non-essential travel to the Caribbean; these 8 Caribbean countries have made the CDC’s level 1 list; travel deals and more Caribbean travel news this week.

