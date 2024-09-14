Cannabliss Festival to establish St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a Medicinal Cannabis Leader, Read More

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves said the medicinal cannabis festival Cannabliss is expected to cement St Vincent and the Grenadines as a leader in the medicinal cannabis industry.

The Minister spoke to NBC News at the launch of Cannabliss on Monday.

He said that it also cements St Vincent and the Grenadine’s place as a leader in thought, research, science, cultivation and a leader in trade.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/WEED.mp3

The Minister said the industry has already generated millions of dollars of economic activity in SVG.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/WEED-1.mp3

Cannabliss will take place from the 1st to 3rd November at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Photo credit: API