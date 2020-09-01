Next Post

Caribbean News - Guyana Creates History With First Indigenous Deputy Speaker

Tue Sep 1 , 2020
The South American CARICOM nation of Guyana created history on Tuesday, Sept. 1st, with the election of the country’s first Indigenous Deputy Speaker in its National Assembly.

