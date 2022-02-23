Captain Keiron Pollard comments on West Indies performance coming out their T20 series; “No reason to feel disgraced” – NBC SVG

West Indies limited overs captain, Kieron Pollard says there is no reason for West Indies to feel “disgraced” despite their 3-0 whitewash to India in the Twenty20 International series. Pollard has also warned against burdening Nicholas Pooran with too much batting responsibility, despite his current form.

On Sunday, the West Indies were beaten by 17 runs by India in the 3rd and final Twenty/20 International at Kolkata, India. It was the West Indies’ second whitewash in as many weeks after they also lost the preceding One-Day International Series 3-0 in Ahmedabad.

However, Captain Pollard said that the Twenty/20 Series was actually much closer than the results suggested, and that several of the players had reason to be pleased with their performances.