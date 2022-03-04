Cardi B Asks Judge To Ban Tasha K For Spreading More Lies About Her

Cardi B is asking a judge to permanently put a lid on Tasha K to stop the blogger from spreading more lies about her.

Tasha K has continued to deny any responsibility for her actions about the defamatory claims she made about Cardi B even after a court handed up a multimillion-dollar judgment against her last month. Cardi B has now filed for an injunction to stop Tasha K once and for all as Cardi says the blogger poses a “constant ongoing threat” to continue sharing the defamatory videos.

Cardi B has hit back after Tasha K cheekily said in an interview that she doesn’t have the money to pay Cardi B. Tasha K is not the only celebrity who has refused to pay a judgment debt. Rapper The Game has managed to go about his business for years without paying a woman who won a judgment against him, and it seems that Tasha K is seeking to do the same thing.

Cardi B is not letting up as just a month after she was awarded the $4 million defamation verdict, she’s going back to seek an order to permanently ban Tasha K from posting “harmful and disgusting lies” to the internet.

The motion is seeking for a federal judge to impose a permanent injunction on Tasha K from reposting or repeating them and also for her to remove all of the defamatory claims from the internet.

“Plaintiff filed this action because defendants refused to stop targeting her with harmful and disgusting lies,” Cardi’s attorneys said in the document. “Damages alone are inadequate to address the constant ongoing threat of defendants repeating the defamatory statements [and] defendants have explicitly said that they will continue publishing the defamatory statements unless an injunction is issued.”

The filing quoted statements from Tasha K where she said in videos after the judgment was granted that the videos will not be removed unless she was forced to do so by an order from the court.

Cardi B’s filing goes further to address Tasha K’s defense and continued denial that the lawsuit sought to silence her right to free speech. According to Cardi B, Tasha K does not have the constitutional right to “false and defamatory speech.”

The rapper also said that the injunction would be narrow in scope and “narrowly tailored,” only to the defamatory speech.

Among the statements Tasha K has made were that Cardi’s era as a stripper saw her performing sex acts with objects on stage, that the rapper had an std and had given her husband the same std, and that the said std caused her pregnancy to be difficult among other unfounded claims about her lifestyle.

In the meantime, Tasha K has promised that she will be appealing the judgment at the federal 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, but she has not moved to file the appeal as yet.