Cardi B Demands Apology For PnB Rock’s Baby Mother After Police Arrest

Cardi B is calling out social media users who blamed PnB Rock’s baby mother, Stephanie Sibounheuang, for the rapper’s death.

The “Selfish” rapper was shot and killed on September 12 while he and Sibounheuang were out at the popular Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles diner in Inglewood, California. Sibounheuang was initially chastised and blamed by many social media users who claimed that she had allegedly set up PnB’s murder by posting a location pin on her Instagram Story.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old was arrested as the shooter, and later arrested his father, Freddie Lee Trone, was identified as the getaway driver. According to the police, the father and son team were already at Roscoe’s parking lot when PnB Rock and his girlfriend arrived. This development removed speculations that the criminals found the rapper’s location via his girlfriend’s Instagram post.

The Bronx rapper, who initially showed support for the late rapper’s spouse, chided social media users for their harsh comments directed at Sibounheuang.

“Told y’all……Yall must not know how the hood moves …. Y’all owe that girl a apology for the shit y’all put her through knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face….Social media investigators YALL S***,” Cardi B wrote on Twitter.

Shortly after the murder, Cardi B had called for people to be compassionate towards the woman, especially in light of the traumatic incident and because she has a child with PnB Rock.

“I highly doubt n**** was looking at PMB’s babymom IG,” Cardi B wrote at the time on Instagram in pushing back against fans blaming Sibounheuang for being responsible or the rapper’s death.

Shortly after the rapper’s killing, many called out his partner for sharing their location while they were at the venue. Many speculated that the rapper might have been surveyed on Instagram, with the criminals spotting his location and popping up.

Among those who criticized Sibounheuang were Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj for posting the location pin.

“After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” Minaj said. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus,” she had written on Twitter.

After she was criticized, Nicki Minaj doubled down in another tweet. “Yup. Ima say what I want. As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER,” she wrote.

Kodak Black also outrightly blamed PnB’s baby mother for the killing. “That h*e might as well kill herself,” the Florida rapper wrote on Instagram Stories.

Minaj nor Kodak has spoken since the arrest of Trone and his son.