Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty In Club Assault Case, Faces Years In Prison

Cardi B appeared at the Queens Criminal Court, where she pleaded not guilty to assault and reckless endangerment charges for the 2018 incident, which took place at a Flushing strip club.

The rapper was accused of throwing a bottle at two bartenders, and she also ordered her friend to attack the pair.

Cardi B turned down the chance to plead guilty to the third-degree assault charges in exchange for a conditional discharge. She now faces up to four years in jail if she is found guilty of the charges.

Cardi B had on a voluminous black fur coat with a long trail and appeared unbothered in her white shirt and black tie.

The rapper was previously offered a plea deal for the incident, which was said to have stemmed from allegations that one of the bartenders had slept with her husband Offset.

Cardi B and her entourage were in the strip club when a brawl ensued. A restraining order was granted against Cardi B in 2019, barring her from any form of contact with the bartenders who are sisters- Jade and Baddie Gi. Jade is currently dating Tekashi 6ix9ine and has maintained that the Bronx rapper is responsible for the assault.

Undoubtedly, this is a huge risk on Cardi B’s part since a conviction could mean years in prison for her at a time when she has two young children, including a newborn baby boy she welcomed last month. Additionally, there is also her growing music and business empire. If she goes away for a while, it means her career will be put on hold, and her business ventures could suffer setbacks.

Cardi B recently celebrated her 29th birthday in Los Angeles with a full dancehall themed bash. She enlisted several big names in dancehall including Shenseea, Spice, Kranium, Ding Dong, and more for the event that drew out a lot of celebrities including Karrueche Tran, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, Offset, Teyana Taylor, Latto, Normani, and Ella Mai.