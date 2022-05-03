Cardi B Shares Billie Eilish Voice Message Blame Fans For Instigating Feud

Cardi B and Billie Eilish are clarifying that there is no tension between them after a video began circulating showing Eilish calling Cardi B weird for telling partygoers to sniff coke.

The video is allegedly from the Playboy afterparty held after the Met Gala and has Cardi b in her stunning gold and black dress on a stage where she is seen greeting partygoers and telling them to have a great time.

“So now we’re gonna have fun, make sure you get y’all drinks, make sure y’all do that little,” Cardi B says as she sniffs in and swipes her nose with her fingers, action cocaine users are often portrayed doing in films.

A shocked Billie Eilish is in the crowd and can be heard saying, “that was so weird.”

Cardi Be is being dragged on Twitter as many of her fans and critics call her out for encouraging people to do harmful drugs. Some have even said that blogger and YouTuber Tasha K might be right as she alleged that Cardi B was a “coke head,” a derogatory term for a cocaine user. The allegations had formed part of the defamation suit that Cardi B won against Tasha K.

In the meantime, Cardi B popped up with a screen-recorded video of an exchange between her and Billie Eilish where Eilish backtracks and says she didn’t say Cardi B was weird, but the people around her.

“Omg I was so worried you were going to see that, I was f*****g calling the people around you weird because everybody was coming up to you and shoving their phones into your ass, I was like just look at her with your eyes!” Billie’s voice note reads.

Cardi B also shared her voice note where she claimed that the internet was trying to divide her and Billie Eilish.

“The internet is trying to divide us, they don’t understand you’re my baby.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, Cardi B blamed fans for trying to cause a beef between her and Billie Eilish. “I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?” she tweeted. “Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my f**in baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess?”

Meanwhile, Cardi B also went on a separate rant claiming that she hates fame and feels she was cursed with it because it’s always fresh drama on social media.

“I really hate it. Let me tell y’all something, if y’all wish to be rich and famous, don’t wish to be famous. Wish to be rich. Y’all see me these couple of days… ya’ll see I’ve been in a good mood, once I step out and once I do anything that will go on social media it’s always bad. I’m so sick of it. I hate it, why me, why me I feel like God cursed me with fame,” she said in an Instagram Live video.