A workshop on building a Cyber Incident Response Team and preparation plan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was held here yesterday

The workshop was held as part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project.

The Project Implementation Unit hosted the workshop in collaboration with Norway Registers Development (NRD) Cyber Security.

Cyber Security expert Vilus Benetis spoke about the importance of the workshop.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/VILUS-CARDTP.mp3