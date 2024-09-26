CARDTP hosts workshop to strengthen cybersecurity for government systems in SVG

As the government moves its systems online, every effort is being made to ensure the safety of the online systems.

To this end, the Caribbean Digital Transformation hosted a workshop on building a Cyber Incident Response Team and preparation plan in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

NBC news spoke to Caswalon Duncan of the Information Technology Service Division (ITSD) who said that in an effort to ensure government systems are safe from cyber-attacks one of the tools being used is educating people on the some of the vulnerabilities to the system.

Duncan explains some of the cyber-attacks that may happen, if there is a security breech to the system.

