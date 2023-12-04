Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institution holds CARDI Day exhibition

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institution holds CARDI Day exhibition
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

An exhibition was held in Kingstown earlier today to observe the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institution or CARDI Day.

This country’s representative to CARDI, Donowa Jackson says the aim is to highlight the Institute’s work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CARDI-EXHIBITION.mp3

Mr. Jackson says several products were on display at today’s exhibition.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CARDI-EXHIBITION1.mp3

See also

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture 

 