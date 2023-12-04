Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institution holds CARDI Day exhibition

An exhibition was held in Kingstown earlier today to observe the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institution or CARDI Day.

This country’s representative to CARDI, Donowa Jackson says the aim is to highlight the Institute’s work in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mr. Jackson says several products were on display at today’s exhibition.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture