Caribbean Digital Transformation project promises an easier life for Vincentians

Vincentian lives would be made easier when the Caribbean Digital Transformation project is complete.

Communications Officer of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project Jennifer Richardson speaking at the prize giving ceremony for the Festive Friday promotion listed some of the ways the project would make the lives of Vincentians easier.

Richardson encouraged persons to get comfortable or learn how to use technology to conduct business.

