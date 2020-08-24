Since Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s taped address at the Democratic National Convention, her distinctive V-O-T-E necklace, is being ordered by the thousands. The designer behind the necklace is a Caribbean—born immigrant and California resident.
How Eddie Murphy Inspired One of Michael Jackson's Favorite Songs - Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Sun Aug 23 , 2020
You May Like
Caribbean Entertainment – This Caribbean Born Designer Created Michelle Obama’s Vote Necklace
Since Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s taped address at the Democratic National Convention, her distinctive V-O-T-E necklace, is being ordered by the thousands. The designer behind the necklace is a Caribbean—born immigrant and California resident.
How Eddie Murphy Inspired One of Michael Jackson's Favorite Songs - Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Sun Aug 23 , 2020