Caribbean faces Triple C crisis – says  Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of UWI
Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Five Islands Campus Professor C. Justin Robinson says the Caribbean region is currently facing a triple C crisis.

Professor Robinson was officially inducted as principal at a ceremony hosted in Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday.

While delivering remarks at his induction ceremony professor Robinson said people need to change the way they live to avert these crises.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/TRIPLE-C-CRISIS.mp3

