Caribbean Music Roundup: Feel-Good Vibes and Fresh Anthems This New Music Friday 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 17, 2025: From soca to dancehall reggae and riddims built for the road, the Caribbean music scene is heating up this new music Friday with fresh releases from some of the region’s most dynamic artists and producers. Here’s what’s spinning, trending, and streaming across the islands and beyond.

Released for the Carnival 2026 season, “Mudda Dey” is a groovy, feel-good soca anthem celebrating Caribbean men. Trinidadian powerhouse Patrice Roberts teams up with Grammy-winning producer IzyBeats for a rhythm that’s smooth, witty, and instantly addictive.

With its signature hook – “Whey yuh mudda dey?” – and playful call-and-response style, the song is already taking over TikTok and Carnival playlists across the region. The vibrant music video, directed by Shania Perez, captures the humor and flirtation of the track, featuring model David Lyn and eye-catching visuals by The Lost Tribe Talent Band.

Stream now: https://ampl.ink/y3nDo

A reggae treasure is reborn. Jamaican icon Al Campbell’s 1980s take on The Abyssinians’ classic “Declaration of Rights” has been digitally remastered from the original tapes for a new generation.

Produced by George Phang and backed by legendary duo Sly & Robbie, this version preserves the roots message that once inspired Bob Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up.” The reissue is part of VP Records’ ongoing high-definition master tape series — reminding listeners why timeless reggae anthems never fade.

Listen: YouTube Link

Reggae’s biggest touring act right now, Stick Figure, is preparing to drop their highly anticipated album “Free Flow Sessions.”

Led by producer and multi-instrumentalist Scott Woodruff, the California-based roots band has already made Billboard history, with Set in Stone (2015), World on Fire (2019), and Wisdom (2022) still dominating the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

The upcoming record, built from Woodruff’s “freestyle beat-making” sessions, features early singles “Moon Palace,” “Welcome to My World,” and “Forever.” Released under Ruffwood and supported by the independent powerhouse Ineffable Music Group, Free Flow Sessions promises a journey of spiritual positivity and sonic innovation.

Album drops: November 13, 2025

Dancehall fans, this one’s for you. Jamaican artist Dilly Chris links up with IzyBeats again for “Whine Up,” a smooth, sexy gyal tune built for the clubs and dance floors.

The track fuses crisp production with contagious bounce — the kind that DJs wheel up before the first verse ends. With clean and explicit versions available, “Whine Up” is poised for crossover success on TikTok and global Caribbean radio.

Stream now

The energy is pure bacchanal with the new Relief Riddim from Xklusiv Muzic Productions – four artistes, one riddim, and endless vibes.

Billed as “Soca Therapy,” the riddim features uplifting production, vibrant percussion, and a message of release and joy. Perfect for jump-up season and fete playlists, this one’s guaranteed to keep the soca spirit alive heading into 2026.

Buy/Stream now

Rising dancehall artist Pablo YG returns with “Fight and Lose,” produced by Tevin “YGF” Richards. The powerful single tackles corruption, violence, and the struggles facing today’s youth — themes that resonate far beyond Jamaica.

Following his recent collaborations “Celebration” with Jahvillani and “Maui Wowie,” the track sets the tone for his upcoming debut album Key to the Century.

Listen now: https://music.youtube.com/watch?

From Patrice Roberts’ Carnival anthem to Al Campbell’s timeless reggae revival, the Caribbean soundscape remains as diverse as ever – blending tradition with innovation, and rhythm with rebellion. Whether it’s soca, reggae, or riddim, the islands continue to set the global beat.