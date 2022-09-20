Caribbean National Charged With Travelling For Sex With Minor

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, PENSACOLA, FL, Sept. 20, 2022: A Caribbean national is currently in the Escambia County Jail in Pensacola, Florida, charged with one count of travelling to meet a minor to engage in sexual conduct after online solicitation.

Jamaican Taje Ghavri Samuels, 31, was arrested by Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents and is being held on no bond pending a first court appearance.

Samuels also faces seven counts of transmission of harmful material to minors and one count of use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Pensacola Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted in the investigation. The FDLE says it began its investigation in August when Samuels initiated online contact with undercover agents posing as a 14-year-old female. Using a common messenger application, he sent lewd photos of himself and arranged to travel to meet the agent. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, First Judicial Circuit.