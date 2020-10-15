Next Post

Caribbean Travel - This Caribbean Country Nears 8,000 COVID-19 Cases

Wed Oct 14 , 2020
The Caribbean island of Jamaica is closing in on 8,000 cases of COVID 19. This as the country’s Ministry of Health and Wellness says it will be procuring supplies of Remdesivir.

