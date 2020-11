Jamaica has recorded a near 12 per cent economic decline in the past quarter as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

Caribbean News, Latin America News: NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020: A legendary West Indian cricketer cried when speaking about racism this week. Twenty minutes into an interview with the Guardian, West Indies legend, Michael Holding, broke down when speaking about his experience with racism. “This is something I’ve […]