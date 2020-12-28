New York Police need your help to find a driver who fled on foot after slamming a Lamborghini SUV into a sedan, killing a 54-year-old Guyana-born Ozone Park woman who was taking an Uber ride to visit relatives on Christmas Eve.
Caribbean News - St. Lucian Man Charged With Murder Of Canadian Lover
Sun Dec 27 , 2020
You May Like
Caribbean News – NYPD Needs Your Help In Finding The Driver Who Killed This Guyanese Woman
New York Police need your help to find a driver who fled on foot after slamming a Lamborghini SUV into a sedan, killing a 54-year-old Guyana-born Ozone Park woman who was taking an Uber ride to visit relatives on Christmas Eve.
Caribbean News - St. Lucian Man Charged With Murder Of Canadian Lover
Sun Dec 27 , 2020