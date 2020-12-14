It’s been one year already since the passing of News Americas photographer, Hayden Roger Celestin, the photojournalist who captured the first record breaking moment of the now famous three-time Olympian Usain St. Leo Bolt.
Caribbean News – Remembering The Photographer Who Captured Usain Bolt’s First Record
