Caribbean roots Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday in Mugello, Italy in style after wearing a T-shirt declaring “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.”

Demonstrators clashed with police in Bogota, Colombia Sunday, for the fifth straight day of protests against police brutality even as Bogota’s Mayor Claudia Lopez, apologized for the abuses of the public force, in a ceremony that gathered relatives of the dead and wounded.