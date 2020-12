Dominican cricketer, Tyrone Theophile, has been airlifted to Martinique for further medical attention after being seriously injured in a motor cycle accident.

Jamaican-born dancehall star, Flourgon, who in January settled a USD 300 million lawsuit with Miley Cyrus for his 1988 Jamaican chart-topping hit single, ‘We Run Things,’ is among the top artists set to perform at the Caribbean celebration of the first Caribbean American Vice President, Kamala Harris.